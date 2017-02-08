Kampala Capital City Authority has impounded music systems in three bars around the city, accused of noise pollution in the city. The authority says the affected bars have ignored all the previous warnings to reduce their noise levels.
As per this report, KCCA says they will continue with the operation against many other entertainment places that cause noise pollution;
KCCA Closes ‘Noisy’ Bars
