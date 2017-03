After securing a 2-1 lifeline to Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, Philip Omondi Stadium Lugogo is expected to touch record attendances and the club has taken measures. During Mondays press briefing at Philip Omodi stadium, the club announced beefing up their capacity with the Uganda Police force. The lugogo side re-unite with The Brazilians on Saturday in the 2nd leg of the CAF Champions league match after losing 2-1 in South Africa