KCCA Speaks out on Road Funds

Kampala Capital City Authority reveals that 15 more modern junctions in the model of Fairway Junction are to be constructed, as the authority continues on its road expansion programme.

The ultra-mordernization of the road and junction is part of the five year road development plan which commenced last year – with fairway junction coming up prominently since it had been bogged with traffic and flooding during the rainy season.

Under the program, 16 sewerage drainage systems put up and more roads worked on to achieve their infrastructural development plan, as Canary Mugume reports;