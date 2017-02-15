KCCA Stays Eviction of Park Yard Vendors

The Kampala Capital City Authority has stopped the impending eviction of traders operating at the contested Park Yard market until a suitable area is acquired for their relocation.

The stormy council session was called after city businessman Ham Kiggundu of Ham Enterprises Limited and the trustees of the Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium – which owns the market’s land, reached an agreement to allow the redevelopment of the stadium. The vendors were required to vacate the land as per the agreement.