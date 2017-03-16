KCCA to Sue Ham Enterprises over Park Yard Market

Kampala capital city authority council has resolved to drag businessman Hamis Kiggundu for illegally evicting vendors around Nakivubo Parkyard.

In a heated session chaired by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at the city hall, the councilors resolved to reject the directive by the minister of Kampala Betty kamya that allows Kiggundu – commonly known as Ham, to excavate and develop the controversial land until the matter is resolved by court.