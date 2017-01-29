Uganda and Kenya have formed a joint technical team to assess risk posed by migratory birds across the region, after bird flu was confirmed in Uganda. The decision was reached following two days’ negotiations and field visits by Ministry of Agriculture officials from both countries.
The emergency visit of the Kenyan Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett, follows a decision by Kenya to ban import of Ugandan birds over bird flu.
Kenya, Uganda Form Joint Bird Flu Team
