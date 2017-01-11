Kenyan Government threatens to take disciplinary action on striking medics

The strike by Kenyan doctors and nurses that has been on-going for a month and 5 days since the 5th December has paralyzed and endangered the lives of citizens of the republic according to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The medics on Friday rejected a 40% pay rise offer from the government, demanding the full implementation of a 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which assured them a 300 % raise and other improved conditions.

The health personnel protest that the government should hire more doctors, improve working conditions and compensate for the risks they face at work.

The doctors have been given an ultimatum to resume duties by today Wednesday, 11th January or risk being fired.

Peter Munya, the chairperson of the country’s Council of Governors urged striking doctors to consider the plight of Kenyans in public hospitals and resume work or face dismissal and their vacant positions advertised.