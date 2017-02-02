With a pilot of Shs369m , Kisoro district is arguably one of the success stories of youth who have made good economic use of the Youth Livelihood fund under the ministry of Gender, Youth and labour.
Kisoro district is among the 27 districts in which the Youth Livelihood program was first rolled out in phase one in 2014 – with Shs369m benefiting 69 youth groups.
Kisoro Youth Benefit from Youth Livelihood Program
