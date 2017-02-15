The newly appointed minister and ambassadors today appeared before the appointments committee of parliament for the formal vetting exercise, during which the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV was technically missing from the list
As we reached out to the parliament’s director of communication Chris Obore over the missing name, he said the matter can best be answered by the speaker Rebbeca Kadaga and the president himself
Kyabazinga Not Vetted
The newly appointed minister and ambassadors today appeared before the appointments committee of parliament for the formal vetting exercise, during which the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV was technically missing from the list