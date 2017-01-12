Lawyer of 6 Billion Hand Shake Petitioner Apologizes

Lawyers to the Petitioner in the constitutional Case that saw the Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma issue an interim order to restrain parliament, any person or Authority from investigating, questioning or inquiring into the Presidential handshake, has finally apologized to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga for their involvement in what has been referred to as a bogus and stupid case.

According to Alex Candia a lawyer representing the petitioner, his apology is in the interest of solving the now existing stifle between the arms of government.