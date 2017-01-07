The Electoral Commission admits Uganda is not ready for the LC 1 elections this month. The body charged with the responsibility to organize elections says there are no guidelines for the conduct of such an election.
EC Secretary, Sam Rwakojjo tells NBS TV in an exclusive interview that unless these guidelines are put in place, no election can be carried out. This casts more doubt on the possibility of LC 1 elections before March.
LCI Elections Extended to March
