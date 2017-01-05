Uganda’s independent Electoral Commission announces fresh compilation of the voter’s registers as 500 villages stand to miss out of the long awaited election of Local council one chairperson across the Country scheduled for this month.
Appearing before the Local government committee of Parliament, the Electoral Commission officials said the new exercise is aimed at capturing only residents of the area. And to them only registered voters will be eligible to vote and to be voted.
LCI Elections Set
