The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya says the country needs to have a conversation on whether local council one ,three and five elections should be conducted with parties as vehicles for elections insisting the divisions along party lines affect service delivery
Speaking to nbs tv shortly after a meeting with officials from the united states embassy in Kampala ,Oulanya suggested that only parliamentary elections should be conducted on party basis to enhance unity at the grass roots
Lets Dialogue on LC Elections – Oulanyah
