M23 Soldiers Intercepted Escaping

Government has intercepted and arrested over 100 former M23 Congolese militants who were escaping from the Bihinga military training camp at Mbarara. The group is only part of others who have since escaped from the camp and whose where-about is yet to be known.

There are fears that the escape could have been with ill intentions since the group already has a rebellious background something the government of Uganda distances from, calling for joint efforts from the international humanitarian community to join them in investigations to establish the reasons for escape.