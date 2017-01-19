MAHREZ DEMANDS IMPROVEMENT IN CRUCIAL TIE AGAINST TUNISIA:

Algeria will be in their second game of Group B in the AFCON 2017 and only a positive result could help elivate their chances of reaching the knock-out stages.



Leicester City Star, Riyad Mahrez, has called on Algerian teammates to pick up from where they left off in the second half of their opener against Zimbabwe when coming against Tunisia today.

Mahrez believes Algeria’s chances at the Nations Cup lie in their own hands, but only a win will be enough in today’s Group B Clash.

With this, he means to say;- they will need more than just attacking success and luck if to take all three from a Tunisia side who were beaten 2-0 by Senegal on match day one and will be out if they lose again.

This match up will see Algeria boss George Leekens take on the side he led to the quarter-finals of the 2015 tournament.

Algeria could only draw 2-2 with Zimbabwe in their opening Group B match on Sunday, despite two goals from Riyad Mahrez, while Tunisia lost 2-0 to Senegal.