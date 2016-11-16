Makerere University Probe to Take Three Months

The Makerere University probe committee will work for three months, according to State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. John Chrisostom Muyingo.
This blows any hopes of the university opening soon, as it is unlikely that the University will re-open before the work of the committee is concluded.
A section of legislators however are however demanding the immediate re-opening of the university as the probe team does its work. This forced the speaker, Rebecca Kadaga to adjourn the sitting to allow a special session on Wednesday for the matter to be discussed at length;

  • Arthur Paulo Kamuntu

    Two previous educationist in East Africa, Ian Robinson at Kings College Budo and Clive Carey at Alliance High School used to tell their students that when top administrators want to push difficult decisions into the elephant grass they often advocate for a committee solution!! It is sheer hypocrisy for the Uganda Administration to close down the University for three months on such flimsy reasons. The Students, their parents and patrons; and the entire Country need and demand for respect and a better response. What will happen at the end of the three torturous months if the Committee fails to agree on a decision?