Makerere University Probe to Take Three Months

The Makerere University probe committee will work for three months, according to State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. John Chrisostom Muyingo.

This blows any hopes of the university opening soon, as it is unlikely that the University will re-open before the work of the committee is concluded.

A section of legislators however are however demanding the immediate re-opening of the university as the probe team does its work. This forced the speaker, Rebecca Kadaga to adjourn the sitting to allow a special session on Wednesday for the matter to be discussed at length;