Makerere University Reduces Students Intake

Makerere university council has resolved to further cut down on its student’s intake next academic year to increase the student’s lecturer ratio to match the available university infrastructure. The university says reduction of student intake and student registration is part of the key priorities under the ongoing university clean up, following the rampant strikes by both lecturers and the students. The university council made the hard decision to increase the student to lecturer ratio and to first iron out management queries.