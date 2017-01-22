69% of the 74% farmers involved in agriculture are stuck in subsistence farming – something attributed to lack of knowledge and fear of trying out other alternatives.
Many farmers maintain that the need for more capital, land thwarts their desire to engage in commercial agriculture.
However, Mary Margaret Kasaijja, a retired civil servant and successful farmer disputes the assertion as she explains in this report.
Making a Killing Out Of Mushroom Growing
