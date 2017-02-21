Another slap in the face as the ministry of education release the final national exams over a policy that has turned to be a thorn in the flesh.
The focus on sciences subjects which has seen only 20% of the total number of students registered at A level taking sciences
Examinations body UNEB warns that the consequences are disastrous as few students are as a result available to take up science disciplines critical to propel the nation’s development agenda
Making Sense of 2016 UACE Results Figures
