At least 10 people were confirmed dead this morning after a taxi they were traveling in collided with a Global bus company bus and a Fuso truck along the Mbarara – Masaka Highway.
In a related development, ten people died this afternoon after a truck rolled in the premises of Kinyara Sugar works in Masindi district. Over 40 are nursing wounds.
Masaka-Lwengo Fatal Accident
