Mayanja Nkangi Was a Man of Integrity – Museveni

By NBS TV -
President Yoweri Museveni has eulogized the late Mayanja Nkangi as man of immense integrity and dedicated public servant who lived to serve this nation with loyalty and honesty.
In his message delivered by Vice president Edward Ssekandi during the requiem service at Namirembe Cathedral saying the former minister lived an exemplary life.