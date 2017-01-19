Parliament has this afternoon amended rule 13 of the rules of Procedure to Confirm with the EAC African treaty so as to reflect political shades in their representation. The amendment also empowers the speaker to designate a slot for the interested parties.
Remmy Bahati now reports.
Members Push for Amendments to the EALA Representation
