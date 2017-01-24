Minister Hajji Naduli’s Rise to Stardom

It has been 31 years for Hajji Abdul Nadduli to be rewarded with a ministerial appointment even when he is one of the former NRA fighters. Nevertheless Naduli remained loyal to the NRM system for the three decades.

And this is the story of the minister without portfolio, from the time he joined the struggle up to the time the once guerilla chief became head of state and of course his persistence which made him to get rewarded with a ministerial appointment