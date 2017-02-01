Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga was again forced to suspend plenary for half an hour over absenteeism of ministers in sittings. Kadaga suspended the house, until some ministers came into the house.
Members of Parliament wondered why ministers keep absenting themselves when parliament is handling critical issues like the budget floor the financial year 2017- 2018 .
Ministers’ Absenteeism Delays Budget Debate
