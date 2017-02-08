The parliamentary probe committee investigating the mismanagement of Uganda Telecom Limited has uncovered more rot – with most company upcountry premises used as markets and animal pens. Similar rot was also found in Posta Uganda premises.
This was found during a countrywide fact finding tour aimed at ascertaining how the telecoms company generated sh700 billion in liabilities.
More Rot in UTL, Posta Uganda Stuns Probe Team
The parliamentary probe committee investigating the mismanagement of Uganda Telecom Limited has uncovered more rot – with most company upcountry premises used as markets and animal pens. Similar rot was also found in Posta Uganda premises.