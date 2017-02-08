More Rot in UTL, Posta Uganda Stuns Probe Team

The parliamentary probe committee investigating the mismanagement of Uganda Telecom Limited has uncovered more rot – with most company upcountry premises used as markets and animal pens. Similar rot was also found in Posta Uganda premises.
This was found during a countrywide fact finding tour aimed at ascertaining how the telecoms company generated sh700 billion in liabilities.