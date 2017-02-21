Members of parliament on the defense committee are divided over the government proposal to have the anti terrorism act amended to give powers to the minister to determine a suspected terrorist claiming it could have long political effects .
These clashed in the defense committee that sat this morning to hear from Police. Remmy Bahati reports.
MPs Divided over Anti Terrorism Bill
Members of parliament on the defense committee are divided over the government proposal to have the anti terrorism act amended to give powers to the minister to determine a suspected terrorist claiming it could have long political effects .