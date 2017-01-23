Officers and men of the UPDF risk staffing if parliament retains its stand on slashing the budgetary allocation for the ministry’s welfare by 60 billion shillings
According to the ministry of defense the proposed 2. 9 trillion budget is too small to cater for the ministry operations whose feeding alone stands at 95 billion shillings
Remmy Bahati attended the heated parliamentary committee on defence and internal affairs and now reports
MPs Slash UPDF Budget
Officers and men of the UPDF risk staffing if parliament retains its stand on slashing the budgetary allocation for the ministry’s welfare by 60 billion shillings