Legislators have condemned the sharing of sh7 billion of oil money by senior government officials. The money was taxes forcefully recovered from Heritage Oil.
The legislators under a loose coalition dubbed; “NRM Members of Parliament Think-tank”want the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to cause an investigation into circumstances under which public funds were illegally shared by senior government officials.
MPs Up in Arms over URA Cash Bonanza
