MPs Up in Arms over URA Cash Bonanza

By NBS TV -
10
0
SHARE

Legislators have condemned the sharing of sh7 billion of oil money by senior government officials. The money was taxes forcefully recovered from Heritage Oil.
The legislators under a loose coalition dubbed; “NRM Members of Parliament Think-tank”want the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to cause an investigation into circumstances under which public funds were illegally shared by senior government officials.