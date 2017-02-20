President Yoweri Museveni has ruled out compensation for settlers on contested land at Bukasa – next to the Kampala Industrial Business Park, Namanve. The land is contested by the National Forest Authority which claims it is part of Namanve Forest Reserve.
Museveni has also vowed to discipline officials of the NFA and the National Environment Management Authority who looked on as people took possession of the contested land
Museveni: No Compensation for Illegal Settlers
