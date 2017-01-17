President Yoweri Museveni says east African nations should focus on fast tracking the political integration process as a way of securing the stability of the region.
Speaking in his address to the east African legislative assembly in Kampala, the Ugandan president also implored east African nations to minimize importation of foreign goods to encourage investment in the region .
Museveni Rallies EAC for Political Integration
