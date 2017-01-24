President Yoweri Museveni has attacked Ugandans encroaching on wetlands and forests – accusing them of contributing greatly to the changing climate and its negative consequences.
Museveni made the attack during the opening of a new water pumping station at Gaba in Kampala that is to be run by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation.
BushrahNamirimu reports;
Museveni Warns on Environmental Degradation
