The trial of Sheikh Yunus Kamoga, his brother Sheikh Multah Bukenya and 12 others battling charges relating to the murder of several Muslim clerics has been halted to allow investigations into circumstances under which the 3 assessors in the case missed court without explanation.
The case is before a panel of three justices of the International Crimes Division of the high court led by justice Ezekiel Muhanguzi
Muslim Clerics Murder Case: Court Halts Kamoga Trial
The trial of Sheikh Yunus Kamoga, his brother Sheikh Multah Bukenya and 12 others battling charges relating to the murder of several Muslim clerics has been halted to allow investigations into circumstances under which the 3 assessors in the case missed court without explanation.