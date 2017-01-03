Members of the Tabliq Muslim sect have run to the courts of law condemning the recent raids on Kiwatule and Nakasero mosques by security operatives in which they say they lost property worth millions of shillings.
These also want the judiciary to pronounce itself on whether it’s one of their own who issued such a search warrant allowing the security operatives to under night raids involving destruction of property and torture people.
Muslim Tabliques Go to Court over Police Mosque Raid
Members of the Tabliq Muslim sect have run to the courts of law condemning the recent raids on Kiwatule and Nakasero mosques by security operatives in which they say they lost property worth millions of shillings.