National Council for Higher Education Not to Revoke License Awarded to St Lawrance University

The National Council for Higher Education has lifted a notice of intention to revoke a provisional license awarded to St Lawrence University after the institution satisfied numerous requirements it had defaulted upon.

During the University’s board and council meeting held yesterday evening, the Chairman Board of Trustees Prof Lawrence Mukiibi said the poor communication strategy between the University Council and the staff among other causes prompted the higher education monitoring body to get suspicious of the university’s ability to provide quality education hence serving it with a notice of intention to revoke its license.