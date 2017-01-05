National Dialogue: Can Museveni Honour the Outcomes?

Calls for dialogue over Uganda’s political landscape continue, some initiated by president Yoweri Museveni and others by those on whose toes he has stepped on tightly
With a shaky history in honoring past agreements , political commentators sharply disagree on whether or not the president can be relied on to usher the country to a new chapter of dialogue