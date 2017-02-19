National Forestry Authority to Spend 100M on Demarcation

The National forest authority is to lose more than 100 million shillings following fresh encroachment on Kagombe central forest reserve in Kibaale and Kagadi districts. The anticipated loss will be in carrying out fresh boundary opening after encroachers disputed the boundary opening that concluded late last year. NFA sector manager for Kagadi, Kibaale and Kakumiro forest sections Ndyanabo Uzziah says a total number of about 1000 people have freshly descended on the forest land that had been left to regenerate.