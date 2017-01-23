President Yoweri Museveni is expected to launch a new water plant at Gaba National Water and Sewerage plant on Tuesday in efforts to improve fresh water supply in Kampala and surrounding areas.
The plant is part of the Kampala Water – Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation project funded by several donors led by the European Union.
National Water and Sewerage Corporation to Open New Plant in Gaba
