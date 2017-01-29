Minutes after his opener, the NBS bench was left stunned as their star leftie Baker kigongo was brought down and limped off. NBS coach Patrick Adok the head of NBS client relations had to sip a bottle of water, and plan for the next move.
Luckily, baker returned. Social media guru Salim Ssegawa made no mistake stretching the boys in red’s lead to 2-0.
NBS TV Faces off With Azam in a Friendly Match
