NBS Valentines Bonanza

By NBS TV -
21
0
SHARE

Like the norm, NBS Television will, for the third time in row, be giving back to its viewers in a special valentine treatment this year. Lucky Viewers are simply expected to send their special valentine messages using the Whats-app messaging app.
The messages will be uploaded to NBS’ social media platforms for the public to vote and winners will be hosted at Katomi Kingdom Resort.