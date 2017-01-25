Opposition leader and National Resistance Army historical, Dr. Kizza Besigye says the National Resistance Movement have no reason to celebrate the liberation day, because the country is facing the very challenges for which the liberators went to war.
He says the situation is even worsened by the fact that now the majority Ugandans are suffering to raise heavy taxes amidst failed service delivery;
No Need to Celebrate Liberation – Besigye
