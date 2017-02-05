NOTU’s Owere Wants Workers MP to Resign

A new row develops among the major trade unions in the country, threatening the position of Worker’s MP, Sam Lyomoki.

National Organization of Trade Unions (NOTU) chairman, Wilson Owere accuses Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Uganda (COFTU) General Secretary, also workers’ MP, Dr. Sam Lyomoki for incompetence.

In this report, Jordan Mubangizi looks at the cause of the row and the likely impact to the workers’ unions;