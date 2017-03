The NRM Parliamentary caucus meeting that was due this week at Kyankwanzi has been called off on the orders of Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. NRM caucus vice Chairperson in Parliament Solomon Silwany confirms that the Speaker cited the pending business in the House that needs the presence of all legislators. The Caucus meeting has been postponed till April this year as Parliament focuses discussing the 2017/2018, National budget framework paper that is already behind schedule.