The NRM chairpersons on parliamentary committees are on the spotlight for failing to produce even a single report to the House for debate since the 10th Parliament started business seven month ago.
The committees that are said to have produced tangible results are those chaired by members who have an inclination to the opposition
NRM Committee Chairpersons Fail to Produce Reports
The NRM chairpersons on parliamentary committees are on the spotlight for failing to produce even a single report to the House for debate since the 10th Parliament started business seven month ago.