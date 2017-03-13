The succession debate for the NRM party chairman and president Museveni returns with sections of party members saying it is high time the party appointed a successor ahead of 2021 elections
Inside sources within the ruling Party say President Yoweri Museveni has moved to block the talk in what is seen by some as the reason the NRM Caucus retreat in Kyankwanzi was postponed
NRM MPs Want Museveni Successor
