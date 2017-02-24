NRM Warns Uneducated Against Participating in Kamuli By-election

The NRM electoral commission warns Hajati Rehema Watongola, the former Member of Parliament for Kamuli municipality not to turn up for the by-elections if she does not meet the academic requirements.

The party chairman electoral commission Dr. Tanga odoi while launching the road map to the party primaries for Kamuli by–elections said Watongola and others who might be interested in the race should make sure they meet all the set requirements.

The party road-map started today with a presser to the polling date on 20th of March when the party will conduct elections for the flag bearer.