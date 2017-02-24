The minister for Education Janet Kataaha Museveni has implored all the stakeholders in the Health Sector to treat impunity and attitude of health workers as a very challenging situation especially to a developing country like Uganda.
Mrs Museveni, while presiding over the release of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives examination results noted that such impunity and insensitive behavior of health workers endangers the country’s progress to development.
Nurses Exams Out
The minister for Education Janet Kataaha Museveni has implored all the stakeholders in the Health Sector to treat impunity and attitude of health workers as a very challenging situation especially to a developing country like Uganda.