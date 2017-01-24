Oil cash bonanza saga: Uganda Parliament Hoodwinked

Did the president understand that his alleged 6 billion handshake was passed by parliament as a supplementary budget for the non teaching staff of an institution yet to be named?

This, as revelations emerge that parliament was actually hoodwinked into passing the said supplementary budget and that the president was pressed hard by the URA chief Doris Akol to provide the said money to 42 staff

It is this information which has pushed the committee on commissions, statutory authorities and state enterprise to summon the URA Boss Doris Akol and President Yoweri Museveni to clarify

Remmy Bahati attended the heated committee that started probing the matter today