ONLY A WIN CAN SEND SENEGAL THROUGHT TO THE KNOCK-OUT STAGES:

Senegal will Book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Zimbabwe in their second Group B match.

The Teranga Lions were the only team in the group, B, to win their first match – 2-0 against Tunisia – and will have no injuries to worry about when they face Zimbabwe tonight.

Zimbabwe will be without forward Knowledge Musona, who has not recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered 12-minutes into the 2-2 draw with Algeria.

Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse is convinced Senegal have what it takes to go deep into the tournament. However, he acknowledges that there are difficult matches on the way and Zimbabwe certainly won’t be pushovers.

Zimbabwe are hopeful Musona will be fit to return for their final game against Tunisia on 23 January and will be looking to bank hopes on their surprise result against Algeria to tame the West Africans.

The only previous Nations Cup game between the countries was won 2-0 by Senegal in Egypt 11 years ago, thanks to second-half goals from Henri Camara and Issa Ba.