Suspected security officers Thursday morning stormed the Gulu Magistrates’ Court and re-arrested Dan Oola Odiya in the holding cells as he awaited release. Oola, the Deputy Mobilization Secretary for Uganda People’s Congress, was facing charges of treason, concealment, murder and attempted murder.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had earlier withdrawn all the cases against Oola and his co-accused, causing the court to order their release;