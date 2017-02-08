Opposition parties, Forum for Democratic Change and the Democratic Party, DP are caught up in a political fist fight over slots at the East African legislative Assembly as speaker Rebecca kadaga keeps parties guessing on how the 9 slots will be distributed
As FDC pushes for the two slots for the opposition, the democratic party says the matter will be determined by voting on the floor of parliament
Opposition in Fight over EALA Slot
