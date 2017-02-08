Opposition in Fight over EALA Slot

Opposition parties, Forum for Democratic Change and the Democratic Party, DP are caught up in a political fist fight over slots at the East African legislative Assembly as speaker Rebecca kadaga keeps parties guessing on how the 9 slots will be distributed
As FDC pushes for the two slots for the opposition, the democratic party says the matter will be determined by voting on the floor of parliament